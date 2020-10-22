El Forn de Ca na Teresa bakery, Palma. 21-10-2020 Julián Aguirre

The 6th edition of the Ruta del Llonguet gastronomic event is underway and 35 bakeries in Mallorca are taking part.

Palma has long been famous for its llonguets and they've also now become extremely popular in Ibiza, Minorca and Formentera.

Every Wednesday, bakers who are participating in the Ruta will be offering a mouth-watering sandwich with water, soda or beer for just 3 euros.

On October 21, the first day of the Ruta del Llonguet, customers couldn't get enough.

"People love to eat llonguets," said Paula at Forn de Ca a Teresa in Mercat de l'Olivar. “By mid-morning we had sold dozens of sandwiches and the tuna one was the most popular.”

At Forn Fondo in Calle Unió the llonguet selection included shredded meat, tortilla; sobrasada with apricot jam and sweet and sour chicken.

“We will vary the fillings every week, but we will always have the sobrasada one because it’s one of the sponsors of the route," explained Neus Lull, who’s in charge of the bakery.

Each participating baker paid 40 euros and in return they were given two kilos of sobrasada and merchandising.

"The truth is it’s worth spending the money," said Xisca Camps who manages Forn de la Glòria, which is one of the most popular bakeries participating in the event. "We have clients who come in every day to buy a llonguet, but since Wednesday there’s been a lot more people.”

Forn de la Glòria’s dried tomato and Mahon cheese llonguet and one with chicken, tomato and lettuce were the best sellers on Wednesday and other choices included longuets stuffed with spicy sobrasada and fig jam or hummus with trampó.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s possible to receive orders at home this year and you can find all the contact details, opening hours and specialities offered by each bakery on the 'Pa d'aquí, forn i tradició’ App.

The Ruta del Llonguet runs until December 16 and here’s a map of all the bakeries taking part: