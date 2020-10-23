Palma Cathedral, Mallorca. 20-10-2020 Humphrey Carter

Shares:

It’s a cloudy start in Palma but the sun will come out this afternoon and it’ll be 22 degrees with a moderate wind and a low of 17.

Andratx is 23, overcast and windy with sunny spells this afternoon and a low of 15 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam at Es Camp de Mar.

Llucmajor is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 24 degrees, strong winds and an overnight low of 15.

It’s sunny but blustery in Muro with cloudy intervals, a top temperature of 25 degrees and a low of 12.

Soller is sunny with moderate winds and the daytime high of 24 degrees will fall to 13 after dark.