Mallorca Weather Forecast for Friday
It’s a cloudy start in Palma but the sun will come out this afternoon and it’ll be 22 degrees with a moderate wind and a low of 17.
Andratx is 23, overcast and windy with sunny spells this afternoon and a low of 15 degrees.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam at Es Camp de Mar.
Llucmajor is partly sunny, partly cloudy with a high of 24 degrees, strong winds and an overnight low of 15.
It’s sunny but blustery in Muro with cloudy intervals, a top temperature of 25 degrees and a low of 12.
Soller is sunny with moderate winds and the daytime high of 24 degrees will fall to 13 after dark.
