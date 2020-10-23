Marijuana was seized. 23-10-2020 R.S.

Palma police located a flat in Palma where the owner was growing a sizeable amount of marijuana.

Officers went to raid the flat but politely asked the owner first if they could come in. The suspect replied: "I wish I could but the flat is a bit of a tip and I haven't cleaned the dishes."

Obviously, the excuse was dismissed by officers who joked that the man appeared to have smoked too much of his own product!