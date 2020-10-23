Road traffic this weekend. 23-10-2020 TERESA AYUGA

Today, there are additional roadworks to be aware of from S'Alqueria Blanca to Portocolom.

🚦TRÀNSIT ALTERN a la crtra. de s'Alqueria Blanca a Porto Colom (Ma- 4012) de dia 22 a dia 26/10 des de les 7h fins a les 15h, i a partir del km 3,8 (ambdós sentits) per tasques d'aglomerat.



👉Info incidències a carreteres: https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/V2IAhMHYdP — Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) October 22, 2020

An alternative route will take effect until Monday October 26.