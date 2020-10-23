Friday, October 23
The state of the roads on Mallorca
Today, there are additional roadworks to be aware of from S'Alqueria Blanca to Portocolom.
🚦TRÀNSIT ALTERN a la crtra. de s'Alqueria Blanca a Porto Colom (Ma- 4012) de dia 22 a dia 26/10 des de les 7h fins a les 15h, i a partir del km 3,8 (ambdós sentits) per tasques d'aglomerat.— Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) October 22, 2020
👉Info incidències a carreteres: https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/V2IAhMHYdP
An alternative route will take effect until Monday October 26.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.