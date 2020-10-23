Coronavirus
Breaking news: Spain's real COVID total exceeds three million, says PM
Spain's real total of COVID-19 cases exceeds 3 million, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at a press conference this morning, citing extrapolations from a nationwide antibody study.
He was speaking this morning as the number of confirmed cases in the Balearics rose by 210 and the death toll increased by nine in the last 24 hours.
Measures to reduce mobility and limit socialising are needed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Spain, the PM said adding that he wanted to avoid a return to a nationwide lockdown.
More to follow.
