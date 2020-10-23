Fairs and fiestas
Palma cancels New Year celebrations
Palma town hall has decided to cancel the New Year celebrations. There will, therefore, be no parties in the town hall square or in Plaça de la Reina. The town hall bells will ring at midnight, and there will be police presence to ensure that crowds do not gather.
The town hall says that health restrictions do not allow crowds, while current regulations stipulate that any party must end by 1am.
The Three Kings parade on January 5 looks as though it will go ahead but in a different format to normal. The town hall is currently studying what this format should be in adapting the parade to the restrictions.
