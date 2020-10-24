Mallorca weather

Mallorca weather.

24-10-2020XESCA SERA

Five day forecast in Mallorca

Good morning!

This morning there will be some clouds and some showers in the north of the Balearic Islands, but the instability will decrease rapidly and as the morning goes along they will disappear.

The rest of the islands will have clear skies.

Highs expected from 21 to 24ºC.

Light to moderate wind coming from the north.

Temperatures registered this morning:

Escorca 8

Lluc 9

Binissalem 10

Palma (UIB) 10

Cala Galdana 12

Minorca airport 15

Sant Joan de Labritja 14

Ibiza 15

Formentera 17

