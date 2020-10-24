Weather
Mallorca weather forecast for Saturday
Good morning!
This morning there will be some clouds and some showers in the north of the Balearic Islands, but the instability will decrease rapidly and as the morning goes along they will disappear.
The rest of the islands will have clear skies.
Highs expected from 21 to 24ºC.
Light to moderate wind coming from the north.
Niguls i algun ruixat al nord de l'arxipèl·lag durant la matinada, però la inestabilitat disminueix ràpidament i durant el matí aniran desapareixent. A la resta, cel poc ennigulat.
Màximes de 21 a 24ºC.
Vent fluix a moderat, de component nord girant a oest i sud-oest. pic.twitter.com/TXHXVsv0h5
Temperatures registered this morning:
Escorca 8
Lluc 9
Binissalem 10
Palma (UIB) 10
Cala Galdana 12
Minorca airport 15
Sant Joan de Labritja 14
Ibiza 15
Formentera 17
