Cocaine was seized. 24-10-2020 R.S.

Palma police detectives have cut into the illegal drugs trade in Palma arresting three men and seizing a kilo of cocaine.

The gang were operating out of various barbers shops in the city and used electric scooters to distribute the illegal substance across the city.

They switched to electric scooters because they suspected that the high end BMWs they had been using were attracting too much attention.