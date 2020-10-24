Spanish PM Sanchez attends a news conference. 24-10-2020 Reuters

Shares:

At an extraordinary meeting of the cabinet on Sunday, the Spanish government is expected to approve the declaration of a state of alarm. This follows requests for this from ten regional governments. A state of alarm gives regional authorities the legal means to introduce tougher mobility restrictions.

On Friday, the government announced that it was willing to adopt the necessary measures to reduce infections. Prime Minister Sánchez urged regions that are at high risk to request the application of a state of alarm in order to bend the contagion curve.

On Saturday morning, Asturias, Castile-La Mancha, Extremadura, La Rioja, Navarre, Valencia and the Melilla north African autonomous city joined the Basque Country, Cantabria and Catalonia in asking the prime minister to declare a state of alarm.

Six of these regions are governed by Sánchez's PSOE party. Although no Partido Popular-run administration has requested the declaration of a state of alarm, Castile and Leon and Madrid have adopted tougher measures.

With this declaration and its adoption by regions, the main measure is likely to be a nighttime curfew.