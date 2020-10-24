"Sa Foradada Storm" by Marc Marco Ripol. 24-10-2020 Marc Marco Ripoll-Royal Meteorological Society

A photograph of Sa Foradada in Deya during a heavy storm in on the shortlist to win a major prize. Majorcan Marc Marco Ripoll is in the running for the award of Weather Photographer of the Year 2020 from the Royal Meteorological Society.

He is the only Spanish finalist in the competition.