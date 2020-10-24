Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus figures for Saturday
The Saturday report from the health ministry shows an improvement in the positive test rate. While still above the five per cent threshold, the 5.21% rate on Saturday is based on 182 new positive cases from 3,493 tests; and this number of tests in one day is exceptionally high. The rate on Friday, based on 2,451 tests, was 8.57%.
The number of patients on hospital wards in the Balearics has come down by seven to 147, while the number in intensive care units is down one to 41. Twenty-five more patients have left hospital and a further 144 have recovered.
There is one more fatality, but for the time being the official number of deaths remains as it was on Friday - 359.
