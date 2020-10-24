An exceptionally high number of tests for the past 24-hour period. 24-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The Saturday report from the health ministry shows an improvement in the positive test rate. While still above the five per cent threshold, the 5.21% rate on Saturday is based on 182 new positive cases from 3,493 tests; and this number of tests in one day is exceptionally high. The rate on Friday, based on 2,451 tests, was 8.57%.

The number of patients on hospital wards in the Balearics has come down by seven to 147, while the number in intensive care units is down one to 41. Twenty-five more patients have left hospital and a further 144 have recovered.

There is one more fatality, but for the time being the official number of deaths remains as it was on Friday - 359.