Weather
Sunday's weather in Mallorca
A sunny Sunday, clouding over by evening, with rain possible in all areas overnight and into Monday morning.
Highs of 26C; predominantly southwest breezes everywhere, fresh (30 to 35 kph) in the morning, easing in the afternoon
Forecast highs for Sunday:
Alcudia 25C
Andratx 23C
Calvia 23C
Deya 22C
Palma 23C
Pollensa 26C
Sant Llorenç 25C
Santanyi 23C
Monday's highs:
Alcudia 22C
Andratx 22C
Calvia 22C
Deya 20C
Palma 21C
Pollensa 23C
Sant Llorenç 20C
Santanyi 21C
