Playa de Muro. 20-04-2010 Andrew Ede

A sunny Sunday, clouding over by evening, with rain possible in all areas overnight and into Monday morning.

Highs of 26C; predominantly southwest breezes everywhere, fresh (30 to 35 kph) in the morning, easing in the afternoon

Forecast highs for Sunday:

Alcudia 25C

Andratx 23C

Calvia 23C

Deya 22C

Palma 23C

Pollensa 26C

Sant Llorenç 25C

Santanyi 23C

Monday's highs:

Alcudia 22C

Andratx 22C

Calvia 22C

Deya 20C

Palma 21C

Pollensa 23C

Sant Llorenç 20C

Santanyi 21C