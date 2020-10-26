Weather Mallorca
Balearics on storm alert
The Balearics is on bad weather alert this morning after the Palma Met Office forecast windows of up to 70 kilometres an hour. The temperatures are also falling. Small amounts of rain fell across the island in the early hours of this morning. The alert will remain in force until 2p.m.
Del canvi de temps d'avui, podem esperar:— Miquel Salamanca (@MiquelSalamanca) October 26, 2020
🌦Pluja. Poca cosa en general. Ruixats a Menorca i nord de Mallorca.
🌤 Clarianes el capvespre a les Pitiüses i sud de Mallorca.
️🌡️Fresca. Baixada de 3 a 6°C
💨🌊Vent i mala mar pic.twitter.com/UOmeVTvKlz
On Sunday Majorca enjoyed some fantastic weather with temperatures reaching well into the 20 degrees Centigrade mark in some areas.
