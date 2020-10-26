Restaurants will benefit from the later curfew. 26-10-2020

Shares:

The Balearic government has bowed to pressure from business associations, especially those in the hospitality sector, and has altered the times of the curfew. With immediate effect, it will now start at midnight and not 11pm and last until 6am.

A meeting between representatives of the hospitality sector and the government was called for 5.30pm on Monday by the minister for the economic model, tourism and employment, Iago Negueruela. Following the meeting, the presidents of the CAEB and Pimem restaurants associations expressed their satisfaction with the decision.

During Monday, business and opposition parties had made clear that they felt an 11pm curfew would be yet another blow to sectors such as hospitality. President Armengol said that a change would be considered, and the decision came very rapidly.

The details have been published in the Official Bulletin, and these outline justified reasons for being out between midnight and 6am, e.g. work, health or veterinary emergencies, caring for vulnerable people.