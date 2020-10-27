Weather
Mallorca Weather Forecast for Tuesday
It’s a sunny Tuesday in Palma with a high of 20 degrees, a moderate northerly wind and a low of 10.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Can Pastilla.
Andratx is 19 degrees with sunshine all day long, a light breeze and a low of 14.
It’s a lovely day in Llucmajor with a top temperature of 20, a moderate wind and a low of 12 degrees.
Alcudia is partly sunny, partly cloudy and very windy and the daytime high of 21 degrees will fall to 14 after dark.
Soller is warm and sunny and 20 degrees with a slight southeasterly breeze and a low of 20.
