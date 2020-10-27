Manacor Hospital, Mallorca. archive photo. 27-10-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The Ministry of Health is considering introducing new Covid-19 measures in Manacor after 184 positive cases were confirmed on Monday, compared to 106 just five days ago.

Manacor is one of 6 Municipalities in Mallorca where active cases have increased significantly and the epidemiological situation has worsened considerably in the last month. At the beginning of October there were 76 coronavirus infections in Manacor and within 20 days that number has more than doubled.

Palma, Calvia Andratx, Alaró and Artá have shown the highest rate of infection in recent days with the number of cases in Andratx increasing from 13 to 27 and an increase of 7 in Arta where 12 people have Covid-19.

Palma has the most coronavirus cases, followed by Manacor, Calvia, Inca, Marratxí, Llucmajor.

The number of people in Sóller with Covid-19 has fallen in recent days and there has also been a decrease in infections in Inca, Alcúdia, Pollença, Vilafranca, Puigpunyent and Marratxí. Elsewhere the situation remains stable.

Active Cases:

Palma-1427

Manacor-184

Calvia-108

Inca-92

Marratxí-86

Llucmajor-84

Soller-79

Capdepera-41

Montuïri-40

Felanitx-39

Sant Joan-37

Sa Pobla-29

Andratx-27

Pollensa-23

Biissalem-22

Alaró-21

Alcudia-17

Son Servera-15

Santa Margalida-14

Artà-12

Bunyola-11

Esporles-11

Sant Llorenç-11

Campos-10

Santa Maria-9

Muro-9

Santanyí-9

Selva-9

Lloseta-8

Vilafranca-7

Algaida-7

Llubí-6

Campanet-6

Porreres-5

Consell-4

Ses Salines-4

Valldemossa-3

Sencelles-3

Puigpunyent-3

Costitx-3

Lloret-2

Sineu-1

Maria de la Salut-1

Ariany-1

Deya-1

Mancor-1

Banyalbufar-1

Búger-1

Escorca-1

Santa Eugènia-0

Petra-0

Fornalutx-0