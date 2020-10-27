The woman refused to wear the mask on a flight that covered the Minorca-Barcelona route. 27-10-2020 Javier Coll

The Guardia Civil has evicted a woman from a plane that covered the Minorca - Barcelona route for refusing to use a face mask.

The incident occurred this Monday on a flight operated by Vueling to Barcelona.

The woman did not heed the instructions of the crew, so the commander informed the Guardia Civil of the woman's behaviour, who according to the official version reacted aggressively to one of the hostesses.

The woman has not been arrested, although she has been denounced for breaching current health regulations. The flight took off to Barcelona about 20 minutes late over the scheduled time as a result of the incident.