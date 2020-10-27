'Lost In Translation' playing at Es Gremi in Palma. 27-10-2020 P. Pellicer

The Culture & Entertainment Sector has won a small victory over the Government after President Francina Armengol gave in and changed the start of the curfew from 23:00 to midnight.

The change was welcomed by Concert Halls, Entertainment Venues and Cultural Organisations in Mallorca and the rest of the Balearic Islands.

Aficine and CineCiutat would have been forced to cancel late screenings, so the change in curfew time makes a big difference.

"Without the late sessions we would have had to change the schedules again, but now we can leave them the way they are,” said Juan Salas from Aficine.

"We would like to return to normal as soon as possible,” said Javier Pachón, from CineCiutat, which is currently hosting the Evolution Mallorca Film Festival.

Pep Crespí, from La Movida Café Concierto was planning to bring his shows forward from 22:00 to 21:00 but now he won’t have to. However, Es Gremi has already announced that its shows will not be changed again and will start at 20:30 as scheduled.

"It's the most consistent solution considering the uncertainty of the situation and scheduling everything earlier helps promote healthier habits," said Pepe Bauzá from Es Gremi.

The change in curfew does not affect Teatre del Mar or Teatre Principal.

Adaptation

“We were all interpreting the BOE and trying to adapt it to the Balearic Islands and in the beginning the restrictions started at 23.00, but that generated problems for the Culture & Entertainment Sector, so we have decided to the curfew until midnight, but people will have to be at home by that time,” said Culture & Equality Minister, Pilar Costa.

There are some exceptions to the curfew such as health emergencies or labour issues and Actors who finish their performance late will be allowed to travel home after the curfew, but spectators will not.