Weather
Mallorca Weather Forecast for Wednesday
Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 23 degrees falling to 10 after dark.
It’s 21 in Estellencs with hazy sunshine, a light wind and a low of 13 degrees.
Ses Salines is mostly sunny with a top temperature of 23 degrees, a southerly breeze and a low of 11.
It’s 24 degrees, warm and sunny in Muro, but it will be cold overnight when the temperature drops to 9.
Here’s a look at the weather a little further south in Son Serra de Marina.
Deya is mostly sunny with cloudy intervals, a high of 22 and a low of 12 degree.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.