Playa de Porto Cristo, Majorca. 12-06-2020 Ultima Hora

Palma is partly sunny, partly cloudy today with a high of 23 degrees falling to 10 after dark.

It’s 21 in Estellencs with hazy sunshine, a light wind and a low of 13 degrees.

Ses Salines is mostly sunny with a top temperature of 23 degrees, a southerly breeze and a low of 11.

It’s 24 degrees, warm and sunny in Muro, but it will be cold overnight when the temperature drops to 9.

Here’s a look at the weather a little further south in Son Serra de Marina.

Deya is mostly sunny with cloudy intervals, a high of 22 and a low of 12 degree.