Midnight curfew is introduced. 26-10-2020 miquel a canellas

Shares:

Breaking the midnight curfew could cost you dearly. The Balearic government has set a maximum penalty of 600,000 euros, which is far higher than the fine for breaking the confinement measures when Spain went into lockdown in March.

The minimum fine is 100 euros. Police have been told to enforce the curfew with vigour and anyone caught out on the streets after midnight without a good reason will face a big fine.

The Balearic government initially backtracked over the curfew deciding to bring it back to midnight rather than the 11p.m. like the mainland following protests from the bar and restaurant industry. But the government has said that if there is a big rise in cases they will enforce the 11p.m. deadline again.