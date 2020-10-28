Son Espases Hospital, Mallorca. 27-10-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Shares:

A cyclist is in serious condition in Son Espases Hospital after being run over next to the Palacio de Congresos in Palma, according to SAMU 061.

The 35-year-old woman was reportedly crossing the road at around 22:00 on Tuesday night when she was hit by a car and thrown 20 metres.

An ambulance was deployed to the scene and transferred the victim to hospital where she is being treated for a serious head injury.