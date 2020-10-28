Part of the artisan market on La Rambla last year. 30-11-2019 Julian Aguirre

Shares:

At Thursday's council meeting, the Partido Popular in Palma will propose that artisans are exempt from the charges for their stalls at this year's Christmas markets.

The party, in opposition, notes that the town hall administration has relaxed the payment of the terrace tax for bars and restaurants and argues that similar consideration should be extended to stalls for the Christmas markets. The PP will in fact be looking for exemption from charges at artisan markets until the end of June next year.

Spokesperson Julio Martínez says that the current situation suggests that there will be a reduction in sales at artisan markets, especially those at Christmas, which is the period when highest sales are normally registered.