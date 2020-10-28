There has been a decrease in the number of patients on wards. 28-10-2020

The health ministry's report on Wednesday indicates 246 new positive cases from 3,132 tests, giving a positive test rate of 7.82%, which is at least lower than the Tuesday rate of 8.9%. The number of fatalities remains 366, although there have been two deaths of care home residents. These are subject to a separate verification procedure and are included in the total number of deaths at a later date.

Nineteen more patients have left hospital and a further 97 have recovered. The number of patients on hospital wards in the Balearics has come down to 149, with 110 of these patients being in hospitals in Mallorca. In intensive care, however, there has been an increase of four to 49, with 39 in Mallorca.

The latest figures for active positive cases per municipality indicate an increase of 30 in Manacor to 214. In Marratxi there has been a rise of 15 to 101. In Felanitx, the number has been rising and is now 48. The number in Palma has gone up slightly - by 12 to 1,439.

There is perhaps better news in Calvia, where the number has dropped by one to 107. Inca, Llucmajor and Soller have all come down to, respectively, 84, 76 and 77. In Andratx, where there was a rise to 27, the number has fallen to 24. In Alaro and Arta, however, there are increases of two (to 23) and nine to 21.