Palma, Mallorca. 27-10-2020 Humphrey Carter

It’s a lovely sunny day in Palma with a high of 23 degrees, no wind at all and a low of 10.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paseo Mallorca.

Calvia is 22 and sunny with a light northeasterly wind and an overnight low of 12.

It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy in Santanyi with a high of 23 degrees falling to 11 overnight.

Alcudia is 22 degrees with lots of sunshine, a mild southeasterly breeze and a low of 14.

And it’s a nice day in Banyalbufar with a high of 22 degrees and a low of 15.