Cases continue to rise 29-10-2020 SERGIO PEREZ

Shares:

Spain will set aside 1.01 billion euros ($1.19 billion) for coronavirus vaccines next year, the government said at a presentation of the 2021 budget bill.

The minority government still needs to gain parliamentary support to pass the draft budget into law. Spain's coronavirus tally rose by 19,765 cases, slightly more than recorded the previous day, bringing the total to 1,136,503 infections since the onset of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday. The cumulative death toll increased by 168 to 35,466, the data showed, following Tuesday's steep rise of 267, which was the largest one-day jump of the second wave of the pandemic.