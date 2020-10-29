Nine victims have been identified
Man arrested for filming women in the shower
He placed a hidden camera in the shower area
A man has been arrested by police in Madrid for placing a hidden camera in the shower of a flat belonging to a female friend.
Not only did he film his friend in the shower but her room-mates as well and their friends. So far nine victims have been identified. The woman went to the police after the hidden camera was discovered. The 34-year-old man was taken into custody.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.