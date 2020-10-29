More cash for Spanish cabinet
Radical left wing leader now earns 80,000 euros a year
Spanish government minister gets a pay increase
The leader of the radical left-wing party Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, who has campaigned for equality and higher pay for low earners will now earn an estimated 80,000 euros a year after Spanish government ministers received a pay rise.
Iglesias will see his yearly pay rise from 79,746 to 80.463,96 euros along with the other three Vice Presidents in the Spanish government.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will now earn 85.608 euros a year up from 84.845. He earns roughtly the same as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Other government ministers, including those from Podemos, who serve in the socialist-led government will now earn 75,000 euros a month.
James Davis / Hace 14 minutes
....because, you know, they deserve it. pfft.