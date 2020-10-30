Face mask compulsory 30-10-2020 FABRIZIO BENSCH

A Spaniard has been sent to jail in Pamplona on the mainland for four months for refusing to wear a mask. He was stopped by police as they noticed that he was not wearing the compulsory face mask. He claimed that he didn´t have one.

When he was handed a mask by officers he refused to wear it claiming he had a medical condition. Once officers had established that this was not the case and just an excuse he was detained. He was sent before a judge and given a four month sentence.