Virus rules
Man sent to jail for four months for refusing to wear a mask
He was arrested by police in Pamplona
A Spaniard has been sent to jail in Pamplona on the mainland for four months for refusing to wear a mask. He was stopped by police as they noticed that he was not wearing the compulsory face mask. He claimed that he didn´t have one.
When he was handed a mask by officers he refused to wear it claiming he had a medical condition. Once officers had established that this was not the case and just an excuse he was detained. He was sent before a judge and given a four month sentence.
