Patera in Mallorca. archive photo. 30-10-2020 T. Ayuga

Four boats of migrants arrived in Mallorca in the early hours of Friday morning.

Three of them were detected by the Integrated External Surveillance System, or SIVE and intercepted near Cabrera.

The Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue were mobilised along with the Salvamar Acrux boat from Puerto Portals. 40 men were rescued and transferred to Palma port for processing.

A merchant ship spotted the fourth boat around 50 miles south of Portocolom and the Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue were mobilised along with the Illes Pitiüses boat from Portocolom at around 03:00. 11 men were rescued and also transferred to Palma for processing.

16 migrants have also been detained in Playa d'en Bossa, in Ibiza, but their boats have not yet been located.

So far this year, 80 boats have arrived in the Balearic Islands, with nearly a thousand migrants onboard.

