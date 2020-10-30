Weather
Mallorca Weekend Weather Forecast
It's going to be dry and sunny for the All Saint's celebrations in Mallorca this weekend, according to Aemet’s María Jose Guerrero, who's predicting "blue skies during the day with a few clouds and temperatures ranging from 23º-25º.”
Early morning fog disappeared fairly quickly on Friday but is forecast to reappear later in the evening and overnight the temperature will hover around 10º in the interior and 12º-13º on the coasts.
Saturday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with early morning fog, temperatures in the low to mid-20’s and light winds.
Sunday will be foggy in the morning and mostly cloudy throughout the day with some sunny intervals and a southerly wind.
