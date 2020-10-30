Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar expansion. 30-10-2020 Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar

Rafa Nadal is keeping a very close eye on the expansion works at the Rafa Nadal Academy By Movistar in Manacor.

Before traveling to France to compete in the Masters 1000 in the Paris neighbourhood of Bercy, Rafa was closely monitoring the construction of the new covered pavilion, which will have 3 new fast-paced indoor courts and 7 semi-covered clay courts.

He also evaluated the progression of the new spaces for physical preparation, physiotherapy, psychology, nutrition and sports medicine which will be housed in the extension.

“It is clear that one of our pending issues was to finish propping up the installation. We already had high-level facilities, but I believe that once the expansion has been completed we will have a centre that is going to take a decisive, qualitative leap,” said Rafa.

“We will expand the dirt courts and the covered courts, which is something that was pending and very important in order to provide the proper service. Adults who come here for a week will have the certainty that they will be able to train and all of the boys and girls who are here all year round won’t miss any training days,” he added. “We now have ten covered courts, which means we will be able to offer a better service and organise events much more easily. It’s a very important investment and totally necessary and I think it will give us a qualitative leap that everyone will notice: children, adults and all of the other people who come to visit the Academy.”

When the expansion is complete, the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar will have world-class sports infrastructures for use by both International and Mallorcan audiences with the following facilities:

19 outdoor fast surface courts

15 outdoor clay tracks (7 of which will be built in 2021)

4 hard surface covered courts

7 semi-covered clay courts

1 football field

7 outdoor paddle tennis courts

6 indoor paddle courts

1 padball court

2 squash courts

1 semi-Olympic swimming pool

1 outdoor pool

Fitness Centre

Spa