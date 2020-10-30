Police control in Manacor. 30-10-2020

At present, there are four regions of Spain which have not introduced restrictions on mobility between regions - Extremadura, Galicia, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands.

Borders of the other thirteen regions have in effect been closed to all but essential travel. In most cases these orders apply up to November 9, which is when the initial phase of the state of alarm ends. Next Wednesday, the Inter-Territorial Council for the National Health System will convene and is expected to establish criteria for measures being adopted by regional governments, such as the period of time for closing borders.

The government in Galicia has stopped short of applying restrictions to its border but has imposed confinement on several cities, e.g. A Coruña, Santiago de Compostela and Vigo. Regions which have closed borders have also introduced confinements specific to certain cities.

In the Balearics, Manacor is currently the only municipality where the main population centre has been confined, while this measure is also being contemplated for Ibiza (the town). Margalida Frontera, the scientific advisor to the Balearic government, said on Thursday that it could be the case that ports and airports in the Balearics are closed to inter-regional travel.