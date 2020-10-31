New electric scooter rules. 30-10-2020 Pere Bota

New rules for Personal Mobility Vehicles and electric scooters have been published on Palma Police social networks.

Scooter riders are not allowed to travel at speeds over 30 kilometres an hour and are banned from pavements, squares, parks, gardens and all other public spaces intended exclusively for pedestrians.

Palma es #Ciudad30 y los VMP 🛴 pueden circular por casi todas las vías de un solo sentido y por la red de 92 km de carril bici. Recuerda que deben tener timbre, luces, sistema de frenado y elementos reflectantes homologados.

Plano de la red carril bici: https://t.co/hJfi6zGjb0 pic.twitter.com/apBQXmJpPP — Policia de Palma (@policiadepalma) October 30, 2020

VPMs and electric scooters can be used on bike lanes and on almost all one-way

roads in Palma.



Consulta aquí 👉 https://t.co/hPh5d0nFQG el listado de calles con velocidad máxima permitida superior a 30 km/h. Recuerda que si conduces un #VMP 🛴 no puedes circular por esas vías, a no ser que haya carril bici; si no, caminando 🚶 y por la acera. pic.twitter.com/WZEcNoFkDF — Policia de Palma (@policiadepalma) October 27, 2020

On some roads scooters can only be used if there is a bike lane and if not the riders must get off and walk.

Details at: http://mobipalma.mobi/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Palma30_Llistat_Carrers-1.pdf

Riders must be 15 or older, alway be in a standing position and have no more than one person aboard.

Electric scooters in Palma must have a bell, lights, a braking system and approved reflective elements.

Helmets and reflective vests are recommended and all electric scooter and VPM riders must comply with general traffic regulations.