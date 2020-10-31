Palma police monitoring a beach this summer. 31-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The Council of Mallorca has acquired the technology for the 'Safe Beaches' ('Playas Seguras') app so that it will be available for all of the island's beaches.

The app, which was developed by Palma town hall, recently won an award for best digital solution for tourism and security at the Digital Tourist congress in Benidorm. It provides real-time information on beach capacities and regulations that are in force. For the Council, the aim is "to provide an important degree of safety to residents and tourists".

The further development of the app will be carried out within the framework of the Smart Island programme. It will be operational for the 2021 season, with flows of people on all beaches being monitored.

Council president, Catalina Cladera, says that the app will be a tool for making Mallorca a safer destination. "In the current situation, it is what residents and tourists are asking for - information in real time. Mallorca, as a leading destination, must offer this."