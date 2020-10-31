Manacor has been under a confinement order since Wednesday. 31-10-2020

The Balearic health ministry has started the screening of the 15 to 45 age group in Manacor's urban centre. The ministry wants to ascertain the incidence of coronavirus among this age group, and so samples will be taken between 9am and 6pm in a marquee which has been set up on Rambla del Rei en Jaume.

Infection rates in Manacor are highest among this age group. The screening is aimed at getting more information on the incidence and therefore at trying to cut community transmission. Anyone within the age range who wants to have a test can simply turn up at the marquee or book an appointment by calling the free Infocovid number, 900 100 971.

The ministry has also begun the selective screening of teachers. The tests are being carried out on a Covid-express bus that is parked next to the Manacor health centre. Teachers between the ages of 25 and 45 can have a test from now until November 25. Between 100 and 120 tests can be performed per day.

The urban centre of Manacor has been under confinement since Wednesday, a situation due to last fifteen days. The 14-day cumulative incidence in Manacor has been as high as 458 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the highest in the Balearics, while the positive test rate has been up to 14.3%.