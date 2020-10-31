Migrant boat in Portocolom. 31-10-2020

Three more migrant boats arrived in Mallorca on Saturday. There were 46 migrants in all.

At around quarter past one on Saturday morning, the Guardia Civil intercepted two boats - both with fifteen people - some 15 miles south of Cabrera. The boats had been detected by the external surveillance radar system. The thirty migrants were taken to the port in Palma.

At five in the morning, the Guardia Civil detained another sixteen migrants in Portocolom. A search of the eastern coast is being carried out to see if any other boats have landed.