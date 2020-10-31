Hospital patient numbers aren't changing significantly. 31-10-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Saturday's health ministry report is 218 new positive cases from 3,398 tests, giving a test rate of 6.42%, slightly higher than Friday's 6.29% from 3,451 tests. One hundred and sixty of these new cases are in Mallorca, 55 in Ibiza and three in Minorca. The test rate, while it is above the five per cent target, is down from what it was earlier in the week. The R rate, meanwhile, is 1.33.

One hundred and eighty-four more people have recovered, 23 of whom had been in hospital. In the hospitals, there are 100 patients on wards in Mallorca, which represent no change to Friday, 51 in Ibiza (six more) and one in Minorca (one fewer).

In intensive care units, there are 39 patients in Mallorca (no change), five in Ibiza (one fewer) and five in Minorca (no change).

No further fatalities have been officially confirmed; the total is for now 372.