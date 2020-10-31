Coronavirus
Balearics positive test rate stays steady
Balearics coronavirus figures for Saturday
Saturday's health ministry report is 218 new positive cases from 3,398 tests, giving a test rate of 6.42%, slightly higher than Friday's 6.29% from 3,451 tests. One hundred and sixty of these new cases are in Mallorca, 55 in Ibiza and three in Minorca. The test rate, while it is above the five per cent target, is down from what it was earlier in the week. The R rate, meanwhile, is 1.33.
One hundred and eighty-four more people have recovered, 23 of whom had been in hospital. In the hospitals, there are 100 patients on wards in Mallorca, which represent no change to Friday, 51 in Ibiza (six more) and one in Minorca (one fewer).
In intensive care units, there are 39 patients in Mallorca (no change), five in Ibiza (one fewer) and five in Minorca (no change).
No further fatalities have been officially confirmed; the total is for now 372.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.