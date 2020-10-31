Sean Connery at The Sea Club, Cala Ratjada in 1963. 31-10-2020

Shares:

Sean Connery, who has died aged 90, was already playing James Bond when he came to Mallorca in 1963 to film scenes for a Basil Dearden-directed crime thriller, Woman of Straw.

Co-starring Gina Lollobrigida and also starring Sir Ralph Richardson, the film was released in 1964. The footage in Mallorca, much of it on a boat, was shot on location in September 1963.

Portocolom and Cala Ratjada were the two principal locations, with The Sea Club in Cala Ratjada having been used.