Revolver found underwater in Palma. 01-11-2020 Ultima Hora

Divers have made a surprising find in the waters of the Dique del Oeste in Palma.

On Sunday morning a group of volunteer divers from 'Parley for the Oceans' were conducting an underwater cleanup on Caló des Grells in Dique del Oeste when they came across a revolver.

The gun was found on a bed of stones 8.2 metres below the surface and judging by the corrosion, experts estimate that it’s been underwater for more than a decade.

The weapon was handed over to the Guard Civil's Weapons Inspection Department.

'Parley for the Oceans' @parley.tv is the most important coastal and underwater cleaning organisation in the world, with major brand clients such as Adidas and also proposes conservation and development projects in the Balearic Islands.