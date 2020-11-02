News
Gun found in Palma waters
Gun underwater for over 10 years
Divers have made a surprising find in the waters of the Dique del Oeste in Palma.
On Sunday morning a group of volunteer divers from 'Parley for the Oceans' were conducting an underwater cleanup on Caló des Grells in Dique del Oeste when they came across a revolver.
The gun was found on a bed of stones 8.2 metres below the surface and judging by the corrosion, experts estimate that it’s been underwater for more than a decade.
The weapon was handed over to the Guard Civil's Weapons Inspection Department.
Divers
'Parley for the Oceans' @parley.tv is the most important coastal and underwater cleaning organisation in the world, with major brand clients such as Adidas and also proposes conservation and development projects in the Balearic Islands.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.