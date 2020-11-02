Police make arrest
Man arrested for holding up five chemists in a week
He was armed with a knife
A 23-year-old man has been arrested by police for holding up five chemists across Palma in the space of a week. He was armed with a knife.
The first robbery took place on October 23. On each occasion the man, armed with a large knife, would force staff to hand over money and drugs.
He was arrested by police and admitted the five robberies.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.