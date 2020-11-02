Armed with a large knife 02-11-2020

A 23-year-old man has been arrested by police for holding up five chemists across Palma in the space of a week. He was armed with a knife.

The first robbery took place on October 23. On each occasion the man, armed with a large knife, would force staff to hand over money and drugs.

He was arrested by police and admitted the five robberies.