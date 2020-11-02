Police
Police find body of man believed to have died six months ago
In Palma's La Soledat district
Alerted by residents, the National Police on Sunday found the body of a 78-year-old man at his home in the La Soledat district of Palma.
Inside the property on the Calle Prunes, officers came across a decomposing body that was giving off a strong smell. The police have ruled out there having been any suspicious circumstances and estimate that the man may have died some six months ago.
No one had raised an alert regarding his disappearance. It would appear that he did not have any relationship with family members.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.