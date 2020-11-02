The National Police were alerted by neighbours. 02-11-2020

Alerted by residents, the National Police on Sunday found the body of a 78-year-old man at his home in the La Soledat district of Palma.

Inside the property on the Calle Prunes, officers came across a decomposing body that was giving off a strong smell. The police have ruled out there having been any suspicious circumstances and estimate that the man may have died some six months ago.

No one had raised an alert regarding his disappearance. It would appear that he did not have any relationship with family members.