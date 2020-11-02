Coronavirus
No plan for home confinement in the Balearics
No order to stay home is being contemplated
Speaking after Monday's cabinet meeting, Balearic government spokesperson Pilar Costa said that home confinement in the Balearics is not being considered at present. In other words, the government does not currently envisage a return to how things were during the first state of alarm when people could only leave home for specific reasons.
Costa added that the government is also not contemplating any other measure beyond those already adopted. She explained that the government will wait to analyse the effect of these measures, such as the curfew from midnight to 6am, but warned that the incidence of coronavirus is still too high.
"At present, the fact that we have a lower incidence than in other regions is no cause for consolation."
The national minister of health, Salvador Illa, said on Monday that he has ruled out decreeing home confinements over the coming days, adding that measures under the new state of alarm could control the spread of the virus. He flatly denied that the government is intending to mandate confinement this week.
