Classified Adverts 31-10-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

Shares:

MALLORCACARHIRECOMPANY.COM Long term vehicle rental available from just 10 € per day. Call 627-294626.



GARDENER, POOL MAN, caretaker is looking for work. Experienced. 633-664033.

WII AND PLAYSTATIONS available. Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop in San Agustin. Pop along and take a look for yourself or contact Angela on 609-848622.



MAJORCAN LADY available for cleaning houses, bars etc. Islandwide. Also available for driving (has own car). Call 610-296076.



REMOVALS to and from England. Weekly MALLORCA EXPRESS SERVICE 6 vans, storage available. Tel. 679-216527; UK mobile: 0044-7831-846528; UK office: 0044-1924-464857, move@mallorcaexpress .com



4K HYBRID FREESAT IPTV, Now TV, UK VPNs, satellite repairs, established 1996, OCEAN TV Tel. 629-672553; skyud.com



UK DIRECT. Door to door. Transportation of pets, parcels, cars, motorcycles & removals. UK Europe UK. Call Zee 0044-7788-853030; 634-770498.



CUNNINGHAM & ASSOCIATES: Legal & Tax Consultants who speak your language and understand your particular needs. Tel. 971-591118; email info@maricunningham.com





ABSOLUTE BARGAIN! Stokke pushchair/ car seat. Looking for the ideal push chair? Complete pushchair to adapt to your newborn in it´s first years with pram cover, Winter suit and an umbrella to shade your baby. Very easy to assemble and the car seat can be transferred directly to your car. Reduced to 395 €. Pop along to Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity shop in San Agustin or call Angela on 609-848622.



AAMEETINGSINMALLORCA .ORG - Website for Alcoholics Anonymous. Regular online meetings now being held. English Helpline call or WhatsApp 634-368771.



DO YOU WANT TO SELL your property in Majorca? We are multilingual with over 40 years of experience in Majorcan real estate. Contant Tina: agenciainmobon@inmobon.com or Carmen: Whatsapp: 609-848773.



DELIGHTFUL four bedroom country house on a plot of 5,500 m² with outstanding countryside views for sale near the village of Selva, Central Majorca. SEL52446 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



8 SEMI- DETACHED villas to be built with pools, sea views & optional finishes, just moments from the sea in Portocolom, south east Majorca. PTC40548 - Enquiries 971-532984; info@balearic-properties.com



GORGEOUS Majorcan country home with chic interiors and great privacy for sale in Es Capdella, less than 30 minutes from Palma de Mallorca. SWOCAP5150 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



MODERN APARTMENTS for sale in a high quality residential development just 10 minutes from the beach in Santa Ponsa. Prices starting at 375,000 €. SWONSP1983 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com



THREE BEDROOM luxury penthouse of contemporary design with a private rooftop pool and stunning views of the bay of Puerto Andratx. SWOPTA10147 - Enquiries 971-684000; info@balearic-properties.com