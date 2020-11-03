Sponsors & collaborators of TaPalma 2020. 30-10-2020 Ultima Hora

TaPalma 2020 is the most important gastronomic event in the Balearic Islands and the launch was attended by Palma Mayor, José Hila, Juan Carlos Díaz from Neviera Armas Trasmediterránea who are the main sponsors of the event, Tourism & Sports Minister, Andreu Serra, Antoni Martorell, General Manager of AgenciaCom which is organising TaPalma 2020 and Caeb President, Alfonso Robledo.

This year’s TaPalma brings together the best chefs and bartenders on the Island who will compete in a tapas and cocktail contest on November 23 at the Palau de Congressos in Palma and the route will take place from 25 to 29 November in different areas of the city.

More than 20 restaurants are participating in the event and their main objective is to revitalise the Restaurant Sector.

"We are working to help a Sector that is having a really tough time and if things go well, TaPalma will stimulate the Hospitality Sector which is precisely what it needs now," said Antoni Martorell.

“This type of event is more necessary now than ever because we need to attract the public to our premises and show that Mallorca has a high level gastronomy,” said Igor Rodríguez, President of the Jury of Chefs.

"This year we are celebrating a very special TaPalma,” added Caeb President, Alfonso Robledo. “We want to thank more than ever all those who support the event, because the Restaurant Sector is having a really bad time, but our partners trust in TaPalma 2020 in spite of that.”

Juan Carlos Díaz Lorenzo, from Naviera Armas Trasmediterránea said TaPalma 2020 has the shipping company's full support.

"How could we not support the Balearic Islands and this gastronomic event, at such a difficult and complicated time as this?” he asks. “We firmly believe in the city of Palma, its inhabitants, its employers and its workers and that’s why we want to show our affection and contribute to a Sector and economy that is having such a hard time."

"Although we had already committed to TaPalma before Covid, in these difficult times it is essential to be present here,” said Andreu Serra. “Everyone is complying with all security measures and the Administrations have to be by your side. The Mallorca brand must be valued and products boosted, so events such as TaPalma are essential to promote them and become a benchmark."

“TaPalma not only wants to do what it has been doing up to now, it wants to do more and this is the result of hard work and effort,” said Mayor Hila."Palma City Council’s support is our way of recognise this effort. TaPalma is a safe event and we invite the public to enjoy it.”

What's New

This year's edition of TaPalma is loaded with new events and surprises, but at the same time the organisers are making sure that all the necessary coronavirus health measures are in place.

One of the new events is the TaPalma Forum for Professionals, a meeting point with conferences and round tables where experts from the restaurant and hospitality industry will discuss the present and future of the Sector.

There’s also Fibwi Live TV, which will broadcast the tapas and cocktails contest live at the Palau de Congresses on November 23 when the best chefs and bartenders from Mallorca face off to win the best tapas and cocktails contest.

Sponsors & Collaborators

TaPalma 2020 is organised by AgenciaCom, Restauración Caeb and Naviera Armas Trasmediterránea. Palma City Council are the main sponsors, along with the Palau de Congressos de Palma and the Fundació Mallorca Turisme, Quely & Makro with the collaboration of the Balearic Association of Barmen, Ascaib, the Balearic Islands Hospitality School, Ahorro Luz y Gas, Coca-Cola, José Luis Ferrer and Mahou.