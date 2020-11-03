Christmas in Palma. archive photo. 03-11-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

Palma City Council is negotiating with trade unions about the possibility of taking the shops to the streets this Christmas, in the same way as the bars and terraces that have expanded into parking spaces, in a bit to boost sales.

"This is an approach that the area has towards traders and they need to agree,” says Economic and Occupational Promotion Minister, Rodrigo Romero. “The idea is to replicate the model of the Stock Fair, in which traders took their goods to the streets to sell them and we would do it at Christmas.”

“This initiative would be positive for commercial activity but needs to be backed by Afedeco and Pimeco and if they don’t agree we wouldn't be able to do it,” added Councillor Romero who’s meeting with Afedeco and Pimeco to discuss initiatives for the Christmas campaign.

Palma City Council's plan is similar to one in New York which allows traders to take to the streets at Thanksgiving, on Black Friday and at Christmas.

Christmas Markets

The Christmas markets in Plaça Major will be open from November 20 until January 5 this year and in Las Ramblas and Plaça Espanya from November 26 until January 6.

"We halved the cost for traders so instead of the 593 euros they paid for a stall in 2019, they’ll pay just 380.25 euros, which is one of the cheapest rates on the island,” claims Councillor Romero. “The cost of setting up the market is 192,000 euros, an annual budget which also includes other events such as the Fira del Llonguet. We take care of 90 percent of the cost of the market except electricity.”

Palma City Council has already allocated the post holders, but contingencies are in place.

“We are ready if we have to change things for health reasons,” said Councillor Romero. “We know that this Christmas will be very different and that is why we want to revitalise the streets.