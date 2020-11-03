Roadworks on the island

Roadworks on the island.

03-11-2020Morey

On Tuesday the Llevant motorway (Ma-19) will be cut on the right hand side from 07.00 to 15.00 and from km 0.8 to km 1.8 (both directions) for maintenance work on the security barrier.

Roadworks on Mallorca

Alternate traffic from 3/11 to 23/11 and from 06.00 to 13.00 on the following sections of road:

· Ma- 15 from km 47 to km 78.9
· Ma- 14 from km 0 to km 28.4
· Ma- 12 from km 0 to km 16

