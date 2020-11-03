Tuesday, November 3
The state of the roads on Mallorca
On Tuesday the Llevant motorway (Ma-19) will be cut on the right hand side from 07.00 to 15.00 and from km 0.8 to km 1.8 (both directions) for maintenance work on the security barrier.
⚠️‼️ TALL DE CARRIL dret a l'autopista de LLevant (Ma- 19) dia 3/11 des de les 7h fins a les 15h i del km 0,8 al km 1,8 (ambdós sentits) per tasques de manteniment de la barrera de seguretat.— Carreteres de Mallorca - Consell de Mallorca (@carreteresdeMca) November 3, 2020
Info➡️https://t.co/JKKiY80JVP pic.twitter.com/vRI4pPBVDP
Alternate traffic from 3/11 to 23/11 and from 06.00 to 13.00 on the following sections of road:
· Ma- 15 from km 47 to km 78.9
· Ma- 14 from km 0 to km 28.4
· Ma- 12 from km 0 to km 16
