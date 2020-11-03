Rafa Nadal getts cooking. 03-11-2020 Twitter: @micasaeslatuya

Telecinco has announced that Bertín Osborne’s interview with Rafa Nadal will be broadcast this Friday, November 6 on the tv programme, 'Mi casa es la tuya’ or ‘My House is yours’.

Some video from the interview have been uploaded to social media websites, including one showing Rafa Nadal wearing a cooking apron.

Cuando recuerdas que es lunes y eso significa que...

¡ESTA MISMA SEMANA TENEMOS PROGRAMÓN! 💪🏼#MiCasaRafaNadal este viernes, en @telecincoes, a las 22:00 🕙 pic.twitter.com/9Ple3icoOP — Mi casa es la tuya (@micasaeslatuya) November 2, 2020

During the interview Rafa talks about a number of issues, including his career.

"When did tennis change from fun to serious?" asks Bertin Osborne, to which Rafa replies, "it was always serious for me."

The tennis player is also asked about the pressure on court, his wedding and his family relationships, amongst other things,

Aquí tenéis un avance de uno de los programas más importantes que hemos hecho nunca.

El próximo viernes, @rafaelnadal y @bertinosborne se encuentran en @telecincoes.

Aún no somos conscientes.#MiCasaMaríaDelMonte 🏡#MiCasaRafaNadal 🎾 pic.twitter.com/WuZBBDR3ND — Mi casa es la tuya (@micasaeslatuya) October 30, 2020

Tune in to Telecinco on Friday at 22.00 to find out what Rafa has to say.