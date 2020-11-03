News
Rafa Nadal interview to be broadcast this Friday
Rafa talks about his career, wedding and family relationships
Telecinco has announced that Bertín Osborne’s interview with Rafa Nadal will be broadcast this Friday, November 6 on the tv programme, 'Mi casa es la tuya’ or ‘My House is yours’.
Some video from the interview have been uploaded to social media websites, including one showing Rafa Nadal wearing a cooking apron.
Cuando recuerdas que es lunes y eso significa que...— Mi casa es la tuya (@micasaeslatuya) November 2, 2020
¡ESTA MISMA SEMANA TENEMOS PROGRAMÓN! 💪🏼#MiCasaRafaNadal este viernes, en @telecincoes, a las 22:00 🕙 pic.twitter.com/9Ple3icoOP
During the interview Rafa talks about a number of issues, including his career.
"When did tennis change from fun to serious?" asks Bertin Osborne, to which Rafa replies, "it was always serious for me."
The tennis player is also asked about the pressure on court, his wedding and his family relationships, amongst other things,
Aquí tenéis un avance de uno de los programas más importantes que hemos hecho nunca.— Mi casa es la tuya (@micasaeslatuya) October 30, 2020
El próximo viernes, @rafaelnadal y @bertinosborne se encuentran en @telecincoes.
Aún no somos conscientes.#MiCasaMaríaDelMonte 🏡#MiCasaRafaNadal 🎾 pic.twitter.com/WuZBBDR3ND
Tune in to Telecinco on Friday at 22.00 to find out what Rafa has to say.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.