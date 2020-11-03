Rafa Nadal getts cooking

Rafa Nadal getts cooking.

03-11-2020Twitter: @micasaeslatuya

Telecinco has announced that Bertín Osborne’s interview with Rafa Nadal will be broadcast this Friday, November 6 on the tv programme, 'Mi casa es la tuya’ or ‘My House is yours’.

Some video from the interview have been uploaded to social media websites, including one showing Rafa Nadal wearing a cooking apron.

During the interview Rafa talks about a number of issues, including his career.

"When did tennis change from fun to serious?" asks Bertin Osborne, to which Rafa replies, "it was always serious for me."

The tennis player is also asked about the pressure on court, his wedding and his family relationships, amongst other things,

Tune in to Telecinco on Friday at 22.00 to find out what Rafa has to say.

