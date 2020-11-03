Coronavirus
Slight increase in Balearics coronavirus hospital admissions
Balearics coronavirus figures for Tuesday, 3 November
The Tuesday figures from the Balearic health ministry indicate an increase in the positive test rate from 5.69% on Monday to just over six per cent. The number of new positive cases, 37 more than Monday, is 151, with the number of tests having been 2,495. Of the 151 cases, 115 are in Mallorca, with 28 in Ibiza and eight in Minorca.
Sixteen more patients have left hospital, while a further 213 who were being monitored by primary care have recovered. There are in all 165 patients on wards, an increase of five. In Mallorca there are 112, in Ibiza 50 and in Minorca three. In intensive care units, the total has fallen by two to 50 - 42 patients in Mallorca, five in Ibiza and three in Minorca.
The number of fatalities is now 373.
