Secar de la Real, Palma. 03-11-2020

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged murder of his 32-year-old partner in the Secar de la Real neighbourhood of Palma.

The suspect allegedly called his family at around 22:30 claiming that he’d been involved in a traffic accident in Cami Ca Na Verda and that his partner had been killed.

National and Local Police and a SAMU 061 ambulance were deployed to the scene to help the victim after neighbours reported an accident.

Police say they found a trail of blood leading from the car to a wooded area a few meters away, where they found the body of the victim hidden in the undergrowth.

The area has been cordoned off, Palma firefighters have been called to retrieve the car and Forensic officers have taken samples from the scene and compiled a photographic report of the area.

The suspect has originally arrested for an alleged crime of gender violence resulting in death but the charge was later changed to alleged murder.

It’s the 3rd gender-violence based murder in the Balearic Islands this year and the 39th nationwide, making a total of 1,072 gender-violence based murders since records began in 2003.

The Government Delegation against Gender Violence said on Wednesday that it is collecting data on the alleged murder.

The 016 service is available to all victims of sexist violence, 24 hours a day, in 52 different languages and via email email at: 016-online@igualdad.gob.es.