Ibiza Airport. archive photo. 04-11-2020 Ultima Hora

A massive search operation has been launched for a missing twin-engine plane.

The aircraft took off from Ibiza Airport on Tuesday at 18:45 and was scheduled to land at Reus airfield an hour later, but all communication was lost when it flew over the Mediterranean near the Ebro Delta.

Maritime Rescue and the Air Force personnel were scrambled to look for the plane and are said to be combing areas between the north of Castellón and the south of Tarragona.